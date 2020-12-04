Azerbaijan presents musical composition commemorating martyrs of Patriotic War (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4
Trend:
The "Vechnaya Vershina” (Eternal Peak) musical composition, dedicated to the blessed memory of the martyrs who died in the Patriotic War in the name of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, has been prepared, Trend reports.
The composition is performed by Honored Artist Aygun Baylar, and the Composer is Tural Mammadli.
A video clip of the musical composition, prepared with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will soon be presented to the public. The video is being created by Baku Media Center.
"We bow our heads to the memory of the martyrs! We will always be grateful to them, they will always live in our hearts!"
