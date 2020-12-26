Azerbaijan extends period of online educational activities
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decree on the organization of the activities of educational institutions operating in Azerbaijan during the special quarantine regime, applied in the country amid coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports.
According to the amendment, the period of validity of the decree on ensuring the organization of the online educational process has been extended until January 31, 2021.
Latest
Health Condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief becomes stable, saturation of lungs increases