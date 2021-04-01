Mine clearance work continues in Azerbaijani liberated Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The process of demining the territory of the Azerbaijani Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation continues, a source in the Aghdam District Mayor’s Office told Trend.

According to the source, 2,820 hectares of arable land had already been cleared of mines on the territory of the district.

Moreover, roads in the liberated lands have been cleared of mines, thus creating normal conditions for traffic.

“Currently, the process of clearing land suitable for sowing is underway. At the next stage, the residential areas of the villages will be cleared of mines,” the district mayor’s office said.

The source also added that 2,200 hectares of de-mined land have already been plowed up and wheat has been sown on these lands.