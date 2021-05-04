National Gymnastics Arena in Baku fully ready to host Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is fully ready to host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The World Cup, which qualifies the gymnasts for the Tokyo Olympics, will take place on May 7-9, 2021.

Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova will represent Azerbaijan at the competition in the individual program. The Azerbaijani team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina will perform in group exercises.

More than 170 gymnasts from 36 countries are expected to take part in the World Cup in Baku.

Traditionally, the gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.