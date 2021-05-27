Finalists announced at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in Aero Step program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

During the first day of the 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, the finalists in the “Aero Step” program were determined, Trend reports.

The finals were: a team representing the Russian Gymnastics Federation (17.700 points), as well as a team from Italy (17.200 points) and Ukraine (16.850 points).

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time is being held on May 27 and will last till May 29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories. At the Championships, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.