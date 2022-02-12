Azerbaijan confirms 5,948 more COVID-19 cases, 7,060 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 5,948 new COVID-19 cases, 7,060 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 732,328 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 679,316 of them have recovered, and 9,027 people have died. Currently, 49,985 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,844 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,372,838 tests have been conducted so far.