Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

Some 30,796 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,196 citizens, the second dose - 1,389 citizens, the third dose - 25,233 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - 1,978 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,787,590 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,285,327 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,774,963 people - the second dose, 2,533,318 people - the third and more dose, and 193,882 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.