UK audience fascinated by Azerbaijan's Karabakh horses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Royal Windsor Horse Show, traditionally held in honor of members of the UK royal family started on May 12, the press center of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service told Trend.

According to the press center, this international horse show has become an extremely important platform for promoting the ancient and unique Azerbaijani culture.

At the same time, unique shows, demonstrated annually by Azerbaijani delegation, have become an integral part of this grandiose event.

Presentation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh horses is of particular importance, as far as the event is concerned.

This year, at the show, Azerbaijan was once again represented by an equestrian detachment of the State Border Guard Service and a dance ensemble. The performances of representatives of Azerbaijan in national costumes, which won special sympathy of the spectators, were particularly memorable.

Especially for this event, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the throne, the delegation of Azerbaijan has prepared a special program called "Land of Fire". The basis of this program was the Karabakh horses.

The show composition accompanied with the Karabagh Jangi music and the exciting dances of the Sarhadchi ensemble soloists fascinated the UK audience.