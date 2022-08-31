Azerbaijan talks arsons made by Armenians illegally settled in Lachin (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The relevant forces of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations were placed in Azerbaijan’s Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages to timely prevent provocations, including arsons that could be committed by Armenians, who illegally lived there, during their exit from these settlements in connection with their return to the control of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, this time Armenian vandals also set fire to the houses in which they illegally lived, as well as forests. So, in Lachin city and its environs, six arsons committed by the Armenians were recorded.

Thanks to the immediate intervention of the fire departments of the State Fire Service under the ministry, the fires were shortly extinguished.