Azerbaijani gymnasts perform in Sumgait ahead of World Championship in Bulgaria (PHOTO)

SUMGAIT, Azerbaijan, September 1. On September 1, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex hosted performances by Azerbaijani graces who will represent the country at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Sofia (Bulgaria), Trend reports.

The event was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the transformation of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Sofia from 14 to 18 September 2022. Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions in the individual program by Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Gozalova, in the group exercises - by the team, which includes Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova.

The event at the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the sports community.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Then the gymnasts presented their programs. Artistry, grace, plasticity, flexibility, performance technique and originality of the performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts delighted the audience in the stands of the sports complex.

The performances of the Graces were met with thunderous applause from numerous fans. At the end of the event, rhythmic gymnastics fans, among whom were very young athletes, had the opportunity to take pictures and chat with members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team.