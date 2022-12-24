Azerbaijan names number of families planned to be returned to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A total of 34,500 families are planned to be returned to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from 2024 through 2026, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev said on December 24, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at the conference "Great Return: Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy" dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party, in Baku.

