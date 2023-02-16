Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid containers from Bilajari railway station to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. A humanitarian cargo in 25 containers has been sent from Azerbaijan’s Bilajari railway station to Türkiye with the participation of the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov and the Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, Trend reports.

The humanitarian aid will be delivered via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line to people affected by strong earthquakes in ten provinces of the fraternal country.

The sent aid mainly consists of medicines, heaters, and generators, and will arrive in the sister country within three days.

Since the first day of the natural disaster in Türkiye, the Azerbaijani public, demonstrating solidarity with the Turkish people, has been actively involved in large-scale relief campaigns.

Bagci thanked the Azerbaijani state and people for the great support provided during these difficult days.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 36,187 people died, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.