Azerbaijan strives to expand int'l co-op to upgrade hydrometeorological service - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan pays special attention to the expansion of international cooperation in order to bring the hydrometeorological service to the level of modern standards, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at the second Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World, Trend reports.

The minister noted that within the framework of public investments for the modernization of the hydrometeorological industry of Azerbaijan, the most modern surveillance systems are being introduced in the country.

"The goal of increasing resilience to climate risks is an integral part of national adaptation plans. This activity is carried out in Azerbaijan with the support of the UN Development Program,” Babayev said.

“Doppler radar systems are being put into operation by installing modern automatic stations at sea, in rivers, and on land. At the same time, ensuring the hydrometeorological safety of the population and sectors of the economy that depend on weather and climatic conditions is constantly in the spotlight," he said.

The second Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World is being held in Baku.

The forum is attended by ministers of environment and climate change from the Turkic-speaking countries, heads of hydrometeorological services, representatives of government agencies, and experts.

In general, the purpose of the forum is to carry out coordinated activities in the field of climate change and to expand the exchange of experience in creating an early warning system for extreme weather conditions.

The first Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World was held on February 19, 2021, in Ankara, Türkiye.

