Schoolchildren supported by Azercell have successfully participated in the international knowledge competition

The Azerbaijani team won 4 medals at the 20th International Zhautykov Olympiad

Azerbaijani schoolchildren who prepared and participated in international informatics Olympiads and competitions with the support of Azercell have once again achieved successful results.

During the dates of January 8-14, 2024, talented schoolchildren in computer science competed online in the 20th International Zhautykov Olympiad in Kazakhstan, joined by 700 competitors from 16 countries worldwide, and won a total of 4 medals, including 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Thus, Fuad Garayev, an 11th-grade student from the Lyceum specializing in Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics (Baku), and Aykhan Damirli, a 10th-grade student from the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva (Baku), were awarded silver medals; Ali Aliyev, a 10th-grade student from Ankara School-Lyceum, and Raul Jafarli, a 10th-grade student from the Lyceum specializing in Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics (Baku), were awarded bronze medals.

Since 2017, within the framework of cooperation between “Azercell Telecom” and the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Education has been organizing the preparation of schoolchildren for international informatics competitions. Olympians from Azerbaijan, successfully represented our country in various international science competitions, have obtained a total of 58 medals, including 3 gold, 16 silver, and 39 bronze.