World Cup in Baku: Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze in all-around (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Azerbaijani team in group exercises has won bronze at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in all-around, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team, which included Gullu Agalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova, took third place with a score of 69.050 points (the sum for two exercises - with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls).

The first place in the all-around was taken by the Spanish team (70.450 points), the Italian team was in second position (70.150 points).

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from April 19 through 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries compete in the sport.

Gymnasts are participating in a schedule of individual and group workouts.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the team in the group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.