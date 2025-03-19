Woman on international wanted list extradited from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan granted the petition of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the extradition of Kazakh citizen Anastasia Vitalyevna Trofimova, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

It was noted that in January of this year, A.V. Trofimova, accused of organizing and conducting gambling in Kazakhstan and placed on the international wanted list, was detained in Azerbaijan; a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen for her.

In accordance with the Convention "On Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Matters" dated 10/07/2002, a decision was made to extradite the accused. Accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, she was handed over to the authorized body of the Republic of Kazakhstan.