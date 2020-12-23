Iran, Azerbaijan discuss development of SMEs in liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Development Agency envisages the process of taking appropriate measures to resume activity of businesses in the liberated Azerbaijani lands, organizing of entrepreneurship and forming small and medium-sized business sector in these territories, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark at a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Trend reports with reference to the Agency.

During the meeting, Mammadov informed Mousavi about the activity of SMEs, state support for SMEs during the COVID-19 andemic, the Agency's support mechanisms and social entrepreneurship initiatives.

The restoration of the territories liberated from occupation as a result of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War is a priority of Azerbaijan.

Presently, entrepreneurs wishing to build business in the liberated territories present their business projects to the Agency. With the support of the Agency, the first business entity, a bakery and confectionery enterprise, has already started to operate in Shusha city.

Stressing the great potential for expanding cooperation between the two countries in all spheres, including the field of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, Mousavi said that the implementation of joint investment projects in the border territories liberated from occupation will be useful for SMEs of both sides.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the field of SMEs and the expansion of ties in this sphere.

The projects that can be implemented jointly with foreign investors in the liberated territories, the expansion of trade ties and the establishment of cooperation between SMEs of the two countries were also discussed.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva