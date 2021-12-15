Azerbaijan, Turkey expand coverage of preferential trade agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey are expanding the coverage of the preferential trade agreement, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus.

Such a statement was made during the meeting that Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully cooperating in the field of investments, as well as expanding economic relations.

"Turkey is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan,” the ministry said. “The work is underway to expand the coverage of the preferential trade agreement between the two countries, which will create additional incentives to strengthen our economic and trade cooperation.”

“Turkey ranks first in terms of Azerbaijan's investments in foreign countries,” the ministry said. “Turkey is the biggest investor in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector. The Turkish companies are actively carrying out construction work in the liberated territories.”

The role of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey business forum in the development of regional cooperation and the establishment of new business relations, as well as the potential for strengthening partnerships in various fields, was stressed at the meeting.

Mus stressed the friendly and fraternal relations and the strategic alliance between the two countries.

The sides discussed the issues of expanding trade and economic partnership, as well as other issues of mutual interest.