Azerbaijan and Global Entrepreneurship Network discuss opportunities for joint co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Board Chairman of Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov met with Founder and President of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Jonathan Ortmans within the framework of his working visit to the US, SMBDA told Trend.

Information was provided, at the meeting, on the support and services provided by SMBDA to small and medium-sized enterprises, innovations envisaged in this area.

An exchange of views took place on issues of SME support and opportunities for joint cooperation.