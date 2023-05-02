World Bank to include Azerbaijan in Business Ready project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The World Bank (WB) will include Azerbaijan in the new Business Ready (B-Ready) project, Trend reports with reference to the WB.

"B-Ready, which replaced Doing Business, will provide a more transparent and balanced approach to assessing the investment and business climate in countries, and the first issue of the project is scheduled to be published in 2024. In addition, 54 countries will be included in the new project," the WB said in a statement.

The bank also said that the B-Ready project will pay special attention to such topics as business opening, business placement, utilities, labor relations, financial services, international trade, taxation, market competition, dispute resolution and bankruptcy.

World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde during an event on 'Growth prospects for a changing global economy' said that the World Bank (WB) has invested more than $4.5 billion in more than 50 projects in the Azerbaijani economy.

According to Bjerde, these investments were directed in almost all fields of activity.