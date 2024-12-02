OPEC, Mexico discuss strengthening cooperation on oil market stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. OPEC Secretary General HE Haitham Al Ghais welcomed José Antonio Zabalgoitia, Ambassador of Mexico to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, for a bilateral meeting at the OPEC Secretariat, Trend reports.

The meeting was centered around current developments in the global oil and energy markets, with a particular focus on the significance of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) in ensuring market stability.

The SecGen expressed OPEC’s deep appreciation for Mexico's ongoing contributions as a vital partner in the Declaration of Cooperation, a collaborative initiative that has played a crucial role in stabilizing global oil markets.

Discussions also explored opportunities to strengthen the relationship between OPEC and Mexico, identifying ways to enhance future cooperation.