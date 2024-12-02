Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
OPEC, Mexico discuss strengthening cooperation on oil market stability

Economy Materials 2 December 2024 16:39 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: OPEC / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. OPEC Secretary General HE Haitham Al Ghais welcomed José Antonio Zabalgoitia, Ambassador of Mexico to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, for a bilateral meeting at the OPEC Secretariat, Trend reports.

The meeting was centered around current developments in the global oil and energy markets, with a particular focus on the significance of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) in ensuring market stability.

The SecGen expressed OPEC’s deep appreciation for Mexico's ongoing contributions as a vital partner in the Declaration of Cooperation, a collaborative initiative that has played a crucial role in stabilizing global oil markets.

Discussions also explored opportunities to strengthen the relationship between OPEC and Mexico, identifying ways to enhance future cooperation.

