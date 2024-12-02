Azerbaijan sees dip in manat circulation rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The national currency of Azerbaijan, the manat, took a bit of a nosedive, dropping to 3.59 points as of November 1 this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that this figure lowered by 0.13 points (3.7 percent) from September 1 and 0.03 points (0.83 percent) from November 1 of 2023.

So, come September 1 of this year, the manat was sitting pretty at 3.46 points, while back on November 1 of the previous year, it was a tad higher at 3.62 points.

The CBA statistics indicate that the lowest rate of manat circulation in the past 17 years was recorded at the end of January 2015, at 2.68 points, while the highest level was in 2005, at 15.72 points.

