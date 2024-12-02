Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau debate cooperation possibilities in green energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with a delegation of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities Carlos Pinto Pereira, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Energy and Natural Resources, as well as the State Oil Company of this country, along with Environment Minister of Guinea-Bissau Viriato Cassamá.

The meeting assessed the possibilities of cooperation in the energy sector in order to develop bilateral relations. Guinea-Bissau showed interest in Azerbaijan's experience in oil and gas production, geological exploration, energy transition, and decarbonization, and discussions were held on potential areas of cooperation.

In the course of the talk, information was given about the projects of international importance implemented by Azerbaijan in conventional energy, including gas supplies to 12 countries. It was noted that Azerbaijan is achieving success in the field of energy transition and decarbonization and that the projects, for which more than 2 billion dollars of investments have been attracted in the shortest possible time and which are under implementation, are aimed at increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the installed energy capacity up to 33%.

Moreover, such issues as the formation of a new legislative base, cooperation with international investors, the course on energy transition, and the creation of interconnectors of "green" energy between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Europe, and Central Asia were discussed. The sides also exchanged views on COP29 energy initiatives, the information says.

