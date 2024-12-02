UnionPay plans to expand its operations, introduce new innovative services in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 2. UnionPay, an international payment system, plans to expand its operations in Uzbekistan and introduce new innovative services to the market, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between the representatives of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan with a delegation headed by the Vice President of UnionPay, Liu Heng.

The sides discussed the company’s activities in Uzbekistan, the results achieved, and plans for the future.

UnionPay also intends to develop online payment systems, expand QR code payment options, and further strengthen integration with local banks.

In addition, given the expanding economic ties between China and Uzbekistan, as well as the tourism potential of our countries, opportunities were considered to create favorable conditions for consumers by expanding cooperation with national payment systems.

Meanwhile, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) indicated interest in the prospect of combining HUMO and UZCARD payment systems with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Uzbekistan.