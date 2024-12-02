Baku gears up for international event on Western Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. An international event focused on Western Azerbaijan will take place in the country’s capital city of Baku on December 5, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during a hearing on "Safe and Dignified Return to Western Azerbaijan" by Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Amiraslanov stated that the event will bring together academic, social, and political figures from over 50 countries.

"Such events will also be a significant step towards our return to Western Azerbaijan. We will be joined by prominent individuals from Germany, Russia, and members of the Council of Elders. We also aim to include new participants in the newly formed initiative group," he added.

