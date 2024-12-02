Seven districts of Azerbaijan to stay away from municipal elections - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Voters from seven electoral districts in Azerbaijan will be unable to engage in the participatory process of the upcoming municipal election, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said during today's CEC meeting, Trend reports.

He indicated that the electorate in these areas consists solely of internally displaced persons.

"Once they are fully resettled in their native lands, municipal elections will be held there," he added.

To note, the municipal elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for January 29, 2025.

