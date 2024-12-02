Group of ex-IDP families arrives in their native Jabrayil in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Following the I State Program of "Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan that were liberated from 30 years of Armenian occupation, the subsequent group of displaced persons who departed this morning arrived in Jabrayil city, Trend reports.

According to information, 129 people, consisting of 34 families, returned to the city of Jabrayil today. Tears of delight filled the eyes of the former IDPs who arrived in the city as they were reunited with their motherland. They were greeted with considerable fervour.

Residents of Jabrayil town, who returned to their native lands, expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care. They also expressed gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated our lands from occupation, wished repose to the souls of martyrs who died in this way, and patience to their families. All conditions have been created in the new buildings constructed in Jabrayil city on the instructions of the Head of State for the resettlement of the families.

To date, about 30,000 people are currently living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who resettled there, working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state institutions, working in resumed health care, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.

Jabrayil district lies nestled in the embrace of the Karabakh Range and Geyen Plain, tucked away in the southeastern corner of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains. On August 23, 1993, the Armenian army and gangs took over the district. The district sustained damage totaling 13.928 billion US dollars as a result of the occupation. About 400 people, 13 of whom were children, were slain in the Jabrayil district between 1988 and 1993 for their valiant resistance against the Armenian invaders. Up to 2,000 communities, tent camps, freight cars, and dorms were established by IDPs from Jabrayil in 58 regions of the republic.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel