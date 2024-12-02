Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 2 this year is set at 1.7 and 1.789 manat, respectively, Trend reports.
The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:
|
Currencies
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.789
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1044
|
1 Argentine peso
|
ARS
|
0.4961
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.9182
|
1 Brazilian real
|
BRL
|
0.4628
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.1211
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
0.0708
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.2339
|
1 Czech krone
|
CZK
|
0.2399
|
100 Chilean pesos
|
CLP
|
0.605
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2184
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.0201
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
2.1577
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.0385
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.1551
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
1.9214
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
0.4683
|
100 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
1.2114
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
5.5319
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
0.329
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.4664
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
0.0196
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
0.432
|
1 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.0932
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.1532
|
100 Lebanese pounds
|
LBP
|
0.0132
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
0.6116
|
1 Mexican peso
|
MXN
|
0.416
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.3594
|
1 Egyptian pound
|
EGP
|
1.5962
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.0154
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
1.2638
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4525
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.2336
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
0.049
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4857
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
0.0409
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1.1294
|
1 Taiwanese dollar
|
TWD
|
1.0024
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
0.1592
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0411
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1025
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1.0169
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel