Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 2 this year is set at 1.7 and 1.789 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1,7 1 euro EUR 1.789 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.1044 1 Argentine peso ARS 0.4961 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.9182 1 Brazilian real BRL 0.4628 1 UAE dirham AED 0.1211 1 South African rand ZAR 0.0708 100 South Korean won KRW 0.2339 1 Czech krone CZK 0.2399 100 Chilean pesos CLP 0.605 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2184 1 Danish krone DKK 0.0201 1 Georgian lari GEL 2.1577 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.0385 1 Indian rupee INR 0.1551 1 British pound sterling GBP 1.9214 100 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.4683 100 Iranian rials IRR 1.2114 1 Swedish krona SEK 5.5319 1 Swiss franc CHF 0.329 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4664 1 Canadian dollar CAD 0.0196 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 0.432 1 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.0932 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.1532 100 Lebanese pounds LBP 0.0132 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.6116 1 Mexican peso MXN 0.416 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.3594 1 Egyptian pound EGP 1.5962 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.0154 100 Uzbek som UZS 1.2638 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4525 100 Russian rubles RUB 2.2336 1 Singapore dollar SGD 0.049 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4857 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 0.0409 1 Turkish lira TRY 1.1294 1 Taiwanese dollar TWD 1.0024 1 Tajik somoni TJS 0.1592 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0411 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.1025 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1.0169

