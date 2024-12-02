Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 2

Finance Materials 2 December 2024 09:29 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 2 this year is set at 1.7 and 1.789 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies

1 US dollar

USD

1,7

1 euro

EUR

1.789

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.1044

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0.4961

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.9182

1 Brazilian real

BRL

0.4628

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.1211

1 South African rand

ZAR

0.0708

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.2339

1 Czech krone

CZK

0.2399

100 Chilean pesos

CLP

0.605

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2184

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.0201

1 Georgian lari

GEL

2.1577

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.0385

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.1551

1 British pound sterling

GBP

1.9214

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0.4683

100 Iranian rials

IRR

1.2114

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5.5319

1 Swiss franc

CHF

0.329

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4664

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

0.0196

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

0.432

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.0932

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.1532

100 Lebanese pounds

LBP

0.0132

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0.6116

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0.416

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.3594

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

1.5962

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.0154

100 Uzbek som

UZS

1.2638

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4525

100 Russian rubles

RUB

2.2336

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

0.049

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4857

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

0.0409

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1.1294

1 Taiwanese dollar

TWD

1.0024

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0.1592

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0411

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.1025

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.0169

