Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory.

As for CBI, $1 equals 470,647 rials and one euro is 497,731 rials, while on December 1, one euro was 493,492 rials.

Currency Rial on December 2 Rial on December 1 1 US dollar USD 470,647 466,507 1 British pound GBP 599,333 590,126 1 Swiss franc CHF 534,296 529,484 1 Swedish króna SEK 43,169 42,807 1 Norwegian krone NOK 42,612 42,271 1 Danish krone DKK 66,744 66,156 1 Indian rupee INR 5,565 5,517 1 UAE dirham AED 128,154 127,027 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,532,782 1,518,575 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 169,333 167,841 100 Japanese yens JPY 314,234 311,481 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 60,479 59,947 1 Omani rial OMR 1,222,730 1,211,557 1 Canadian dollar CAD 336,120 333,099 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 278,503 275,725 1 South African rand ZAR 26,064 25,831 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,564 13,448 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,368 4,334 1 Qatari riyal QAR 129,299 128,161 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 35,916 35,603 1 Syrian pound SYP 36 36 1 Australian dollar AUD 306,518 303,741 1 Saudi riyal SAR 125,506 124,402 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,251,721 1,240,710 1 Singapore dollar SGD 351,437 348,329 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 393,316 388,780 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,182 16,040 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 224 222 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 347,670 344,654 1 Libyan dinar LYD 96,549 95,663 1 Chinese yuan CNY 64,987 64,415 100 Thai baths THB 1,372,638 1,360,730 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 105,891 104,957 1,000 South Korean won KRW 337,385 334,415 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 663,818 657,979 1 euro EUR 497,731 493,492 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 92,035 90,543 1 Georgian lari GEL 169,334 167,845 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 29,671 29,445 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,907 6,857 1 Belarus ruble BYN 143,953 142,447 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 276,851 274,416 100 Philippine pesos PHP 802,865 795,770 1 Tajik somoni TJS 43,187 42,772 1 Turkmen manat TMT 134,470 133,280 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,898 9,811

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 568,890 rials and $1 costs 537,933 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 553,394 rials, and the price of $1 totals 523,281 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 702,000–705,000 rials, while one euro is about 738,000–741,000 rials.

