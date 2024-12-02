Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 2, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory.
As for CBI, $1 equals 470,647 rials and one euro is 497,731 rials, while on December 1, one euro was 493,492 rials.
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 568,890 rials and $1 costs 537,933 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 553,394 rials, and the price of $1 totals 523,281 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 702,000–705,000 rials, while one euro is about 738,000–741,000 rials.
