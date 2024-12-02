Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 2

Business Materials 2 December 2024 10:03 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory.

As for CBI, $1 equals 470,647 rials and one euro is 497,731 rials, while on December 1, one euro was 493,492 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 2

Rial on December 1

1 US dollar

USD

470,647

466,507

1 British pound

GBP

599,333

590,126

1 Swiss franc

CHF

534,296

529,484

1 Swedish króna

SEK

43,169

42,807

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

42,612

42,271

1 Danish krone

DKK

66,744

66,156

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,565

5,517

1 UAE dirham

AED

128,154

127,027

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,532,782

1,518,575

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

169,333

167,841

100 Japanese yens

JPY

314,234

311,481

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

60,479

59,947

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,222,730

1,211,557

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

336,120

333,099

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

278,503

275,725

1 South African rand

ZAR

26,064

25,831

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,564

13,448

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,368

4,334

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

129,299

128,161

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

35,916

35,603

1 Syrian pound

SYP

36

36

1 Australian dollar

AUD

306,518

303,741

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

125,506

124,402

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,251,721

1,240,710

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

351,437

348,329

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

393,316

388,780

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,182

16,040

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

224

222

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

347,670

344,654

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

96,549

95,663

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

64,987

64,415

100 Thai baths

THB

1,372,638

1,360,730

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

105,891

104,957

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

337,385

334,415

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

663,818

657,979

1 euro

EUR

497,731

493,492

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

92,035

90,543

1 Georgian lari

GEL

169,334

167,845

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

29,671

29,445

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,907

6,857

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

143,953

142,447

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

276,851

274,416

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

802,865

795,770

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

43,187

42,772

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

134,470

133,280

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,898

9,811

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 568,890 rials and $1 costs 537,933 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 553,394 rials, and the price of $1 totals 523,281 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 702,000–705,000 rials, while one euro is about 738,000–741,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more