Azercell held cybersecurity training for elderly citizens (PHOTO)

The leading mobile operator promotes digital literacy and online safety among the senior generation

The leading mobile operator of the country continues its efforts to promote digital literacy and enhance online safety for vulnerable groups. Thus, Azercell organized specialized cybersecurity training for residents of a social service institution for the elderly, demonstrating its commitment to fostering a safer digital environment for all.

The training, delivered by experts from Azercell's Information Security Department, focused on raising awareness about cyber fraud, phishing attacks, and the tactics employed by online fraudsters. Participants were educated on modern cyber-attack methods and practical strategies to safeguard their personal data. A dedicated Q&A session allowed attendees to receive tailored advice and further clarifications on their concerns.

The event was held with the participation of "Azercell Könüllüləri" (Azercell Volunteers), who actively engaged with attendees and distributed thoughtful gifts to the program participants.

Azercell remains actively engaged in initiatives to improve digital security awareness among various social groups. The company regularly conducts cybersecurity training for children, one of the most vulnerable segments of society, and is committed to expanding its reach and impact in this critical area.

