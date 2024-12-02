Azerbaijan reveals number of mines found in nation's liberated territories in November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released information on demining operations carried out in November in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

A total of 85 anti-tank mines, 456 anti-personnel mines, and 2,274 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan during the mentioned period.

The information indicates that 4,707.4 ha of land has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel