Rogun HPP in Tajikistan to provide energy to surrounding countries - IsDB

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 2. The Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP) in Tajikistan will enable the supply of energy to neighboring countries, Muhammad Al-Jasser, chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, said during the 28th International Investment Conference in Riyadh, Trend reports.

“We just signed a $150 million loan a month ago to partially finance the Rogun Dam. The $6 billion dam will generate 3,750 megawatts of electricity for the surrounding countries of Tajikistan, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the CIS countries. This is a project of significant impact. We have another one in Pakistan as well, the Mohmand Dam,” he said.

The chairman advised the members that corporate governance, the predictability of policies, and the robustness of the regulatory framework in those countries are very important.

He emphasized that investors have many options and will carefully select where to invest. Investors will prioritize low-risk opportunities over high-risk ones. He pointed out that the member countries have made progress in this area and are performing well, with the exception of those that are fragile or least developed. The organization is continuously working with these countries to elevate them to the level of the other member countries.

Designed to generate electricity, regulate water flow, and reduce the risks of floods and droughts, the Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP) serves a multi-purpose purpose. At 335 meters, it will be the tallest dam in the world. Tajikistan intends the facility to meet its energy needs and produce electricity for export to neighboring countries, thereby supporting the use of renewable energy and contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions.

