Kazakhstan, China deepen cooperation in various domains

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 2. The bonds of friendship and neighborly goodwill are tightening, and the fruitful growth of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation across the board is coming to light, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Kazakhstan, Zhang Xiao.

It was noted that the relations between Kazakhstan and China are dynamic and multifaceted: active political dialogue is maintained, trade and economic ties are strengthening, and cultural exchanges are taking place.

"Our countries actively interact on the international stage within the framework of the UN, SCO, CICA, and also in the format of 'Central Asia-China,'" Tokayev emphasized.

In turn, the Chinese ambassador thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed Beijing's commitment to the further progressive development of comprehensive strategic partnership.

The President of Kazakhstan, in recognition of Zhang Xiao's merits, awarded him the "Dostyk" Order of the II degree.

China serves as a significant geopolitical and economic ally for Kazakhstan. A record trade turnover between the two nations is anticipated this year. In the initial ten months of this year, it attained $36.5 billion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel