Azerbaijan’s Cybersecurity Service signs memo with local university (PHOTO)

Photo: Electronic Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) and the Cybersecurity Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports via the Service.

The memorandum seeks to coordinate collaborative efforts to enhance public understanding regarding information security, personal data protection, and regulations governing social media usage.

As part of the agreement, the Cybersecurity Service will hold knowledge-sharing sessions, educational events, and training for students.

Additionally, representatives of the service will participate as guest speakers at events organized by the university.

