Database of Western Azerbaijanis' archives established - deputy chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. An archive has been established to collect personal data and documents related to the deported population of Western Azerbaijan, Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, told Trend.

Huseynov emphasized that a special commission, working together with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant bodies, has continued efforts to gather archival documents belonging to the Western Azerbaijanis and has formed an informational database.

“I am hopeful that, as a result of our country's policy, the concept of returning to Western Azerbaijan will be successfully implemented,” he added.

