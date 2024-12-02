Right to return stands as integral part of international law - Azerbaijan's MFA rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The right to return, a fundamental human right, is an essential component of international law, said Samir Bejanov, Head of the International Security Department at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Trend reports.

Speaking at a public hearing in the Azerbaijani Parliament on "Safe and Dignified Return to Western Azerbaijan," Bejanov emphasized that international documents adopted to date set a precedent for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes.

“The return of refugees to their homes can be carried out through both repatriation and reintegration," he added.

