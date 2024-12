BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Nine people have already submitted applications for participation in the municipal election in Azerbaijan, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said during today's CEC meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, a total of 8,710 people will be elected on 685 local municipalities.

To note, the municipal elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for January 29, 2025.

