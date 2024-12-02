Azerbaijani FM briefs Guinea-Bissau's FM on regional developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of Guinea-Bissau, in an expanded format, Trend reports.

The meeting details were shared in a post on Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs official X page.

The two foreign ministers discussed prospects for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, enhancing mutual contacts, strengthening the legal framework for cooperation, and sharing expertise between the two nations during the meeting.

Azerbaijani FM also briefed his counterpart on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

