Iran stands ready to debate nuclear issue under international norms - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Iran is ready to negotiate about its nuclear program under international legal norms and rules, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press briefing in Tehran on December 2, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran respects international law and regulations.

Baghaei said that Iran's nuclear program has a peaceful goal based on the decision of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and national security-based calculations and assessments.

The spokesperson noted that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) discussed not only Iran's nuclear program but also many different issues.

To note, the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution on November 21 with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against Iran. The resolution urged Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a number of issues and also called for a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared sites on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.