Iran stands ready to debate nuclear issue under international norms - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Iran is ready to negotiate about its nuclear program under international legal norms and rules, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press briefing in Tehran on December 2, Trend reports.
According to him, Iran respects international law and regulations.
Baghaei said that Iran's nuclear program has a peaceful goal based on the decision of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and national security-based calculations and assessments.
The spokesperson noted that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) discussed not only Iran's nuclear program but also many different issues.
To note, the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution on November 21 with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against Iran. The resolution urged Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a number of issues and also called for a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared sites on Iranian territory.
Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.
However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.
Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament made this decision at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol following the nuclear agreement.
Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.
Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.
The Iranian parliament's 39 members have petitioned Iran's Supreme National Security Council to review the country's defense doctrine regarding the production of nuclear weapons.
A meeting was held in Geneva with the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany on November 29, where regional issues and Iran's nuclear program were discussed. It was emphasized that the discussions would continue.