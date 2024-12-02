Former IDPs go back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. On December 2, families from Baku's Garadagh neighborhood who had previously been internally displaced and were temporarily housed in pioneer camps, sanatoriums, dormitories, and administrative buildings across Azerbaijan were sent back to the city of Jabrayil, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 35 families (133 people) moved to the city of Jabrayil.

Jabrayil residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, about 30 thousand people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

Jabrayil district is situated on the Karabakh Range and Geyen Plain, southeast of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains.

The Armenian army took over the district on August 23, 1993. The district sustained damage totaling 13.928 billion US dollars as a result of the occupation. About 400 people, 13 of whom were children, were slain in the Jabrayil district between 1988 and 1993 for their valiant resistance against the Armenian invaders. Up to 2,000 communities, tent camps, freight cars, and dorms were established by IDPs from Jabrayil in 58 regions of the republic.

