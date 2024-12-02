Iran seeks to prevent escalation of tensions over its nuclear program - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Iran is trying to prevent escalation of tensions in its nuclear program, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press briefing in Tehran on December 2, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's nuclear program is not based on confrontation and is carried out with consideration of different directions. Based on this, in the days following the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) resolution, Iran's steps should be assessed in the nuclear industry in the direction of the country's needs.

Baghaei stated that the actions of the opposing sides always indicate that they are striving to cause problems in Iran's nuclear program. Iran never accepts these actions. So far, no documents or facts have been released to reflect evasion in Iran's nuclear program.

To note, the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution on November 21 with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against Iran. The resolution urged Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a number of issues and also called for a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared sites on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.