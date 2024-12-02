Guinea-Bissau seeks to learn from Azerbaijan's development experience - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Guinea-Bissau is one of the countries striving for development, and we are eager to study Azerbaijan's development experience, said Carlos Pinto Pereira, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of Guinea-Bissau, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, Pereira also extended an invitation to the Azerbaijani delegation to visit Guinea-Bissau.

"We would like the Azerbaijani delegation to visit Guinea-Bissau, see our potential, and explore investment opportunities," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel