South Korea hosts speech contest on Azerbaijani, Turkish languages (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Students of Professor Rovshan Ibrahimov from the Department of Azerbaijani and Turkish Languages at the renowned Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) in South Korea participated in a speech contest on the Azerbaijani language, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The university holds the event every December, focusing on both Azerbaijani and Turkish languages.

"The event was graced by representatives from the embassies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the Republic of Korea, who presented awards to the winners. Korean students delivered captivating performances. The first-place winner, Pe In-hye, shared his experience with the ‘Koroğlu’ epic, revealing how, after battling a serious illness and falling into depression, the story inspired him and transformed his perspective on life.

The second-place winner, Kim Da-bin, expressed his intention to pursue a master's degree in Azerbaijan, aiming to deepen his understanding of the country's economy.

Third-place winner Yun Soo-jin discussed his passion for sports, particularly volleyball, and provided insights into the development of the sport in Azerbaijan," the state committee said.

