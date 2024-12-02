Azerbaijan amends Regulations on Ministry of Digital Development and Transport - decree

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the "Regulations on the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan," approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1785 on January 12, 2018, Trend reports.

In this regard, the head of state signed a new decree.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will be considered the central executive authority responsible for implementing state policy and regulation in the areas of digital development, e-government, telecommunications, postal services, space activities, high technologies (including digital technologies, information technologies, microelectronics, artificial intelligence, nano-, bio-, and other innovation-driven technologies), personal data, and transport (road, rail, sea, and air transport, as well as navigation).

Until now, the institution was considered the central executive authority responsible for implementing state policy and regulation in the field of transport (except in cases defined by the President), including maritime transport and civil aviation, communications (telecommunications and postal services), e-government, space activities, and high technologies (information technologies, microelectronics, nano-, bio-, and other innovation-driven technologies).