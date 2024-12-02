Azerbaijani FM meets with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of Guinea-Bissau, Carlos Pinto Pereira, during the latter's official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting was announced on the official X page of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A one-on-one discussion is currently occurring between Bayramov and Pinto Pereira, concentrating on enhancing bilateral relations and identifying avenues for cooperation between the two nations.

