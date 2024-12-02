Uzbekistan, China come to visa-free deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 2. Uzbekistan and China have tied the knot on an agreement to waive the visa requirements, making travel between the two countries a walk in the park, Trend reports.

The document was signed during Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov’s visit to China.

According to the fine print of the deal, citizens can waltz in and out without a hitch, skipping the visa hassle for a stretch of up to 30 days while passing through the lands of both nations.

The international treaty enters into force after the parties have completed the necessary domestic procedures.

To note, the number of Chinese citizens visiting Uzbekistan totaled 57,700 from January through October 2024. This figure has shot up by 63.1 percent, adding 22,300 people to the mix compared to the same stretch in 2023.

