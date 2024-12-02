AZAL continues to offer discounts with the Cyber Monday campaign

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, continues to impress its passengers with special offers. The airline launches the Cyber Monday campaign, offering discounted tickets.

On December 2, passengers can purchase flight tickets on all regular international routes of AZAL with a 30% discount. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, simply enter the promo code CM2024 in the designated field when booking tickets on the airline’s website or mobile app.

The offer is valid for flights operated from January 11 to April 30, 2025.

It is important to note that the campaign applies to all classes of regular international flights but does not include taxes and fees. Please note that the promotion also excludes high-demand travel periods, codeshare, charter, and domestic flights. The number of discounted tickets is limited.

Discounted tickets under the Cyber Monday campaign can be purchased through AZAL’s official website at www.azal.az or via the airline's mobile app. To download the app, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/azal-app

Wishing you delightful flights and unforgettable journeys with AZAL!