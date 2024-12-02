Azerbaijan, UK brainstorm information exchange in taxation

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have shot the breeze about sharing information in the taxation arena, Trend reports, citing the State Tax Service under the country’s Ministry of Economy.

Deputy Head of the Service Samira Musayeva held a video conference meeting with Angela MacDonald, Deputy Director General of the UK’s Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

“The meeting highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation between the two agencies and expressed satisfaction with the progress made through enhanced interaction.

The discussions focused on strategic goals in improving tax administration and ongoing reforms aimed at developing a sustainable economy. The participants also exchanged views on collaboration mechanisms and joint efforts to improve the tax environment.

Additionally, the International Tax Administration (IOTA) addressed issues related to the priorities defined during Azerbaijan's presidency and coordination within the organization.

The meeting further covered the organization of practical programs and the format for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The advantages of joint efforts to enhance transparency in the global tax environment, promote effective cooperation, and reduce tax evasion were also emphasized,” the State Tax Service said in a statement.

