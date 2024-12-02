Georgian opposition party leader apprehended in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Georgian police have detained Zurab Japaridze, the leader of the opposition party "Girchi – More Freedom," in Tbilisi, Trend reports citing foreign media.

Japaridze was arrested along with several supporters in the Vake district after a protest action outside the Parliament building was dispersed overnight.

The precise allegations facing the opposition leader are currently ambiguous, and the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has yet to provide an official statement.

Notably, in April of this year, during protests in Tbilisi against the "Foreign Influence Transparency" bill, law enforcement forces, including special units and tear gas, dispersed the protest and detained several people, including Zurab Japaridze.

Zurab Japaridze is a well-known opposition politician in Georgia. He co-founded the "Girchi" party in 2015 and established the "Girchi – More Freedom" party in 2020. He also ran in the 2018 presidential election, receiving 2.3 percent of the vote.

