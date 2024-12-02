President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the national holiday of the UAE - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Your Highness,

On the occasion of your country’s national holiday – Independence Day, it is my great pleasure to extend sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

Under your leadership, the United Arab Emirates has achieved remarkable success, becoming one of the world’s most developed and highly accomplished countries.

The Azerbaijan-UAE interstate relations, founded on brotherhood, mutual respect, trust, and support, are currently experiencing dynamic and comprehensive development. Our active political dialogue provides a strong foundation for further expanding our cooperation across all areas. Your two visits to Azerbaijan this year are a testament to the high level of our fraternal relations.

In recent times, the relations between our countries have entered a qualitatively new phase, with new areas identified for the development of our cooperation. The significant steps we have taken in the energy sector, particularly in the field of green energy, are gratifying. In this regard, I would like to specifically highlight the effective activities of your country’s Masdar company in the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, I commend the successful collaboration established between Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency and the UAE’s COP28 Presidency. I believe that our countries will continue working together to advance climate action.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen the Azerbaijan-UAE friendship and reliable partnership, and to expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your presidential activities, and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.